Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Target Price at $228.36

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,641. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.