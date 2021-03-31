Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $939.73

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $939.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $1,155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,324. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $611.82 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,113.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

