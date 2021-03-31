Analysts Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) PT at $12.20

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. ADE LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

SHLX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.34. 1,953,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

