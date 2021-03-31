Analysts Set SIG plc (LON:SHI) PT at GBX 34.25

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHI stock traded down GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 38.24 ($0.50). The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,606. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The firm has a market cap of £451.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.60.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

