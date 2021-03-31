Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target at $293.13

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.89. 1,522,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

