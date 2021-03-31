AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Earnings History for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit