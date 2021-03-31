AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.