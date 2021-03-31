Apella Capital LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP remained flat at $$22.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 177,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.