Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.