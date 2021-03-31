Apella Capital LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 904,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

