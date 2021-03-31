Apella Capital LLC Purchases 5,046 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 102,343 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,233. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $56.03.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

