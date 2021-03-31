Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 180,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

