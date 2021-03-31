Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 180,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit