APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.88

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 26019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

