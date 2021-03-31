Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.36

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.36 and last traded at $129.64, with a volume of 120484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $6,347,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.