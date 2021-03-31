Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 11,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 45,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Applied Science Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

