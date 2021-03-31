Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APR. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE APR opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

