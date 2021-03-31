Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arca Continental stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,268. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

