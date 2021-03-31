Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 820,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,747. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

