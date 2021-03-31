ArdCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $141,197.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $141,197.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00638894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

