Argon (ARGON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.99 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 152.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 673,834.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00304400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.36 or 0.00833945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00081264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031005 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 55,043,284 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.