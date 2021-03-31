Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARDS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Earnings History for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit