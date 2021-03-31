Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARDS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

