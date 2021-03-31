Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARDS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 10,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,018. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

