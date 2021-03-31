ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 6,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

