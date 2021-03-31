Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

