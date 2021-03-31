Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 8.1%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.01 and last traded at $68.85. 8,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 853,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARWR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. Insiders have sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 143,092 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

