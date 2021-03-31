Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 123.8% in March

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

