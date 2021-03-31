Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New $259,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

TXN opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $188.87. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

