Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. 34,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

