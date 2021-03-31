Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

