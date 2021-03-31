Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit