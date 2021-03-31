Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Lessened by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.60. 4,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,884. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

