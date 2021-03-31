Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.27 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

