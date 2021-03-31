AtonRa Partners Invests $665,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,719 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.27. 88,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,765. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

