Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

