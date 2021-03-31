AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

