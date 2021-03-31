Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 3.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.13 and last traded at $72.58. Approximately 30,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,642,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $339,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

