Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $10.73 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801 in the last 90 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

