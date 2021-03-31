Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $230,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

