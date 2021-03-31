Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 21,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,022,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,112,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.