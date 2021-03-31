Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 33,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 148,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

BAC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 564,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,100,285. The company has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

