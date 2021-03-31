Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

