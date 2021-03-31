Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 60,554 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Forterra worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Forterra by 1,783.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,661 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forterra by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 344,738 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

