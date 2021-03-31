Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.