Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Falcon Minerals worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLMN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

