Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

In other news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

