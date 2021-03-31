Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,336 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in eGain were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eGain by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eGain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in eGain by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in eGain by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain Co. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 million, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.