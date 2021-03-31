Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,182 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ellington Financial by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

EFC stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $708.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

