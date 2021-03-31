Barclays Begins Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

