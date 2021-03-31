Barclays Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $75.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $64.07 on Monday. nCino has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Accenture plc acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

