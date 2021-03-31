Barclays PLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Argan by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Argan by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGX opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a P/E ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

