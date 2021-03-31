Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTE. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,705. The firm has a market cap of C$729.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

