Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $81.33

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.33, but opened at $79.00. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 3,941 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

