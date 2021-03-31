Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $81.33

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.33, but opened at $79.00. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 3,941 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit